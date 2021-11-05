Disconnect: Browns cut ties with OBJ, end drama-filled stay

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr. is being released by the Cleveland Browns, who are cutting ties with the polarizing star wide receiver and have officially ended his drama-filled stay with the team. Beckham’s unceremonious exit came on his 29th birthday and days after his father shared a video on social media highlighting times when Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn’t throw passes to the three-time Pro Bowler. It was a tipping point in the team’s often-unstable relationship with him. The Browns didn’t appreciate that Beckham didn’t reach out to Mayfield. Beckham was told not to report to practice for two days as his representation worked on an agreement for his departure.