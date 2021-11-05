Djokovic sets up Paris Masters semifinal against Hurkacz

PARIS (AP) — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic beat unseeded American Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-3 to reach the Paris Masters semifinals. He remains on course for a record-extending sixth title here and a record 37th overall. Djokovic is tied on 36 with fellow 20-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal. Djokovic next faces seventh-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland. He beat Australian James Duckworth 6-2, 6-7 (4), 7-5 to secure the last spot for the season-ending ATP Finals. In later matches defending champion and No.2 seed Daniil Medvedev was taking on French qualifier Hugo Gaston and fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev was facing No. 6 Casper Ruud of Norway