Durant’s 29, Harden’s triple-double lead Nets past Pistons

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Kevin Durant had 29 points and 10 rebounds, James Harden added a triple-double and the Brooklyn Nets extended their winning streak to four games with a 96-90 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Durant shook off a poor shooting night by hitting three straight Brooklyn baskets down the stretch. He became the first player in Nets history to score at least 20 points in the first nine games of a season, despite finishing 12 of 27 from the field. LaMarcus Aldridge added 16 points for Brooklyn (6-3), while Harden had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Harden also had nine turnovers and finished 0 for 5 from inside the arc.