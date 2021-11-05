Hodges, Maris, Miñoso on Hall of Fame committee ballot

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Gil Hodges, Roger Maris and Minnie Miñoso are among 10 men on the ballot of the Golden Days Era committee of baseball’s Hall of Fame. Dick Allen, Ken Boyer, Jim Kaat, Tony Oliva, Billy Pierce and Maury Wills also are on the ballot. The vote is scheduled for Dec. 5. A separate 16-person early baseball era committee also will meet to consider pre-1950 candidates: Negro Leaguers John Donaldson, Bud Fowler, Vic Harris, Grant “Home Run” Johnson, Buck O’Neil, Dick “Cannonball” Redding and George Scales, plus Bill Dahlen, Lefty O’Doul, Allie Reynolds and George Scales.