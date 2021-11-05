Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 4:22 PM

Lens routs Troyes 4-0 to move up to 2nd in French league

PARIS (AP) — Lens cruised to a 4-0 home win against struggling Troyes and moved up to second place in the French league. Lens raced into a 3-0 lead at the interval with goals from forwards Arnaud Kalimuendo and Wesley Said and right back Jonathan Clauss. Poland winger Przemyslaw Frankowski made it 4-0 on the hour to join the 19-year-old Kalimuendo on four league goals this season. Lens moved one point ahead of third-place Nice and two ahead of Marseille in fourth. They are playing this weekend and can push Lens back down to fourth spot. Promoted Troyes is 14th.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content