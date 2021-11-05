Lens routs Troyes 4-0 to move up to 2nd in French league

PARIS (AP) — Lens cruised to a 4-0 home win against struggling Troyes and moved up to second place in the French league. Lens raced into a 3-0 lead at the interval with goals from forwards Arnaud Kalimuendo and Wesley Said and right back Jonathan Clauss. Poland winger Przemyslaw Frankowski made it 4-0 on the hour to join the 19-year-old Kalimuendo on four league goals this season. Lens moved one point ahead of third-place Nice and two ahead of Marseille in fourth. They are playing this weekend and can push Lens back down to fourth spot. Promoted Troyes is 14th.