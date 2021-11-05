Mancini calls up Pobega for decisive World Cup qualifiers

ROME (AP) — Torino midfielder Tommaso Pobega has been called up to Italy’s squad for the first time for decisive World Cup qualifiers against Switzerland and Northern Ireland. AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali received his first call up in a year with usual starter Marco Verratti out injured. Italy and Switzerland each have 14 points atop Group C with only the first-place finisher getting a direct spot at next year’s tournament in Qatar. The second-place finisher goes into a playoff. Italy beat Switzerland 3-0 in the group phase of the European Championship in June before going on to claim the title. The teams then drew 0-0 in Basel in September.