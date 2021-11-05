Russia wins doubles to eliminate US, reach BJK Cup final

By KAREL JANICEK

Associated Press

PRAGUE (AP) — Russia won the decisive doubles match Friday to beat the United States 2-1 and reach the final of the Billie Jean King Cup. Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova defeated the American pair of Shelby Rogers and Coco Vandeweghe 6-3, 6-3 after the teams split the two singles matches of their semifinal. Russia reached its first final since 2015 in the competition formerly known as the Fed Cup. The Russians are seeking their fifth title and will play Australia or Switzerland in Saturday’s final at Prague’s O2 Arena.