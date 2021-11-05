Verstappen shows dominant speed in practice for Mexican GP

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen dominated the second practice for Mexican Grand Prix with enough speed that he should be the race favorite. Verstappen’s top lap was more than a half-second faster than championship rival Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes. Verstappen leads Hamilton by 12 points in the championship with five races remaining and is coming off a victory at the United States Grand Prix. Red Bull team boss Christian Horner won’t rule out a team order that could cost Red Bull’s Sergio Perez a home victory if he’s leading the race late.