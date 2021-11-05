Xavi Hernández to return to Barcelona as its new coach

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has announced that former midfielder Xavi Hernández will become its next coach. The Spanish club says he will sign on through 2024. The 41-year-old Xavi left Barcelona in 2015 after helping it win 25 titles in 17 seasons. He was also key to Spain winning the 2010 World Cup and two European Championships. Reserve team coach Sergi Barjuan has led Barcelona since last week’s firing of Ronald Koeman. Xavi has been at Qatari club Al-Sadd since leaving Barcelona, first as a player and then as coach. His goal will be to restore Barcelona’s passing attack. But he inherits an impoverished team now without ex-teammate Lionel Messi.