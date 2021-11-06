All Blacks rack up records in 47-9 win over Italy

ROME (AP) — New Zealand struggled early on against Italy in former All Black Kieran Crowley’s debut as Azzurri coach before racking up a number of world records in a 47-9 win. It took New Zealand until the 28th minute to get the scoreboard going but tries from Finlay Christie and two from Dane Coles gave it a 21-6 halftime lead before further tries from Sevu Reece, Hoskins Sotutu and two for Asafo Aumua. The All Blacks set records for the most tries scored in a calendar year, the most conversions and the most points.