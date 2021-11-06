Arroyo gets first win with UNLV, Williams sets rushing mark

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Cameron Friel threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns, Charles Williams became UNLV’s all-time leading rusher, and the Rebels beat New Mexico 31-17 for coach Marcus Arroyo’s first victory with the program. Williams needed 45 yards to pass Tim Cornett (2010-13) for the program record, and he finished with 74 and two scores for UNLV. Williams has rushed for 10 touchdowns this season and 29 in his career. Kyle Williams caught seven passes for 137 yards, his second straight game with 100-plus, and a touchdown for UNLV. Arroyo was introduced as the new coach on Dec. 13, 2019, becoming the 12th head coach in program history.