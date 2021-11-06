Barça squanders lead in 3-3 draw before Xavi takes over

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has squandered a three-goal lead in a 3-3 draw at Celta Vigo in its last game under a caretaker coach before Xavi Hernández takes over. Barcelona roared out to a 3-0 lead after playing its best half of the season. But injuries to Ansu Fati, Nico González and Eric García and the resurgence of its defensive doubts helped Iago Aspas lead Celta back with his second-half brace. Aspas capped the comeback on one of the final kicks of the match. The draw came hours after Barcelona announced that Xavi had agreed to become its coach. That will free Sergi Barjuan to return to its reserve team.