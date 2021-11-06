Barcelona squanders lead in 3-3 draw before Xavi takes over

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has squandered a three-goal lead in a 3-3 draw at Celta Vigo in its last game under a caretaker coach before Xavi Hernández takes over. Barcelona built a 3-0 halftime lead. But injuries to Ansu Fati, Nico González and Eric García and the resurgence of its defensive doubts helped Iago Aspas lead Celta back with his second-half brace. The draw came hours after Barcelona announced that Xavi had agreed to become its coach. That frees Sergi Barjuan to return to its reserve team. Leader Real Madrid increased the gap between Barcelona and the top of the Spanish league to 10 points after beating Rayo Vallecano 2-1.