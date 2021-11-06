Bauer, Arenado, Blackmon, Profar keep deals, don’t go free

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander Trevor Bauer, third baseman Nolan Arenado, outfielder Charlie Blackmon and infielder-outfielder Jurickson Profar declined to opt out of their contracts to become free agents. Bauer agreed to a $102 million, three-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in February and began 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA in 17 starts. He has been on paid leave since July 2 while he is investigated under MLB’s domestic violence policy. He is keeping salaries of $32 million in each of the next two seasons. Arenado was owed $214 million over seven seasons by St. Louis.