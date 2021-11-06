Bottas takes pole as Mercedes goes 1-2 in Mexico qualifying

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Valtteri Bottas has won pole position for the Mexico City Grand Prix and Mercedes earned its first front-row lockout of the season as Lewis Hamilton will start second. The high altitude of Mexico City is supposed to favor Red Bull and season championship leader Max Verstappen. But Mercedes muscled its way to a surprise result that will give Hamilton a big boost ahead of his rival at the start of Sunday’s race. Hamilton trails Verstappen by 12 points in the championship with five races to go. Verstappen will start third.