Chandler, Tar Heels rally past No. 10 Demon Deacons, 58-55

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Ty Chandler ran for career highs of 213 yards and four touchdowns and North Carolina overcame an 18-point deficit to beat No. 10 Wake Forest 58-55 on Saturday, handing the Demon Deacons their first loss in a nonconference matchup of instate Atlantic Coast Conference teams. Chandler’s big day included a 50-yard breakaway run with 1:12 left to make it 58-48. Sam Hartman threw for 398 yards and five touchdowns while running for 78 yards and two more scores to lead Wake Forest. UNC quarterback Sam Howell accounted for three touchdowns.