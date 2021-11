City inflicts more pain on United, Solskjaer; Chelsea held

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Eric Bailly scored an own-goal and Bernardo Silva beat David de Gea at his near post as Manchester City won 2-0 at Manchester United. Premier League leader Chelsea was held 1-1 by Burnley after Matej Vydra canceled out Kai Havertz’s header. Daniel Farke was fired by Norwich hours after beating Brentford 2-1 for their first league victory of the season. Isaac Hayden’s equalizer gave relegation-threatened Newcastle a 1-1 draw at Brighton in front of prospective new manager Eddie Howe. Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher clinched a 2-0 victory for Crystal Palace over Wolverhampton.