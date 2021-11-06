Clemons’ scoop-and-score seals Texas A&M’s win over Auburn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Micheal Clemons scored the game’s only touchdown on a 24-yard fumble return early in the fourth quarter, and No. 13 Texas A&M beat No. 12 Auburn 20-3. Clemons’ scoop-and-score came after defensive tackle Jayden Peevy poked the ball away from scrambling Auburn quarterback Bo Nix. The 6-foot-5 Clemons picked up the ball and sprinted to the end zone. Zach Calzada finished 15 of 29 for 192 yards for Texas A&M, shaking off an apparent injury to his non-throwing shoulder in the third quarter. The Aggies survived a defensive battle between the two highest-ranked two-loss teams in the country. Auburn had its four-game winning streak in College Station snapped.