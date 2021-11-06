Japan scores 2 Breeders’ Cup wins, snaps 0-for-13 skid

By BETH HARRIS

AP Racing Writer

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Japan snapped an 0-for-13 skid in the Breeders’ Cup. Marche Lorraine scored a stunning 45-1 upset in the $2 million Distaff and Loves Only You won the $2 million Filly & Mare Turf at Del Mar. Both mares are trained by Yoshito Yahagi. Marche Lorraine won by a nose and paid $101.80 to win in the biggest surprise of the two-day world championships. Loves Only You came flying between horses in deep stretch to win the Filly & Mare Turf by a half-length. She ran 1 3/8 miles in 2:13.87 and paid $10.60 to win.