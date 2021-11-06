Late birdies give Hovland a 62 for a 2-shot lead at Mayakoba

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) — Viktor Hovland cares more about how he’s hitting it than any risks involved. So he took driver on the reachable 17th and it led to a birdie-birdie finish. That gave the Norwegian a career-low 62 on the PGA Tour. He now has a two-shot lead in the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. Fellow Oklahoma State alum Talor Gooch had a 63 and was two shots behind as he goes for his first PGA Tour victory. Justin Thomas shot 64 and was three back. Hovland is the defending champion at Mayakoba.