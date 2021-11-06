Lehigh breaks through for first win of season, 38-6

LEWISBURG, Penn. (AP) — Jack DiPietro and Zaythan Hill rushed for two touchdowns apiece and Lehigh defeated Bucknell 38-6 for the Mountain Hawks’ first victory of the season. A week after being held to minus-15 yards rushing by Holy Cross, Lehigh had 164 yards on the ground while holding the Bison to only 14. DiPietro led the way with 93 yards on 16 carries including a 43-yard score. Dante Perri added 244 yards on 19-of-31 passing with an interception. Two Bucknell quarterbacks combined for 156 yards passing and three interceptions.