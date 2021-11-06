Missouri State knock off FCS ninth-ranked Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Jason Shelley passed for a touchdown and rushed for two more scores as Missouri State beat FCS ninth-ranked Southern Illinois 38-28. The game featured three made field goals of 50-plus yards. Jose Pizano gave Missouri State a 10-7 lead on a 51-yarder and Southern Illinois kicker Nico Gualdoni tied it at 10 with a 50-yarder and added a make from 55 yards out with one second left before halftime. Shelley was 15 of 28 for 248 yards with an interception for Missouri State. Nic Baker passed for 262 yards and three touchdowns for Southern Illinois. Landon Lenoir caught seven passes for 100 yards.