Newcastle draws 1-1 with Brighton in front of Eddie Howe

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Isaac Hayden’s equalizer gave relegation-threatened Newcastle a 1-1 draw at Brighton in front of prospective new manager Eddie Howe. Brighton had taken the lead from the penalty spot through Leandro Trossard after he was fouled by Ciaran Clark. Against the run of play, Newcastle struck a leveler when the ball fell to Hayden, who volleyed into the back of the net. Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was sent off in second-half stoppage time for impeding Callum Wilson, with defender Lewis Dunk forced to briefly take the gloves. But sixth-placed Brighton held on against a side next-from-last in the standings.