No. 2 Cincinnati holds off Tulsa 28-20 to improve to 9-0

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tulsa’s Steven Anderson fumbled as he was reaching for the goal line on fourth-and-goal from the 1, Jabari Taylor recovered for a touchback and No. 2 Cincinnati held off Tulsa 28-20. Desmond Ridder threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns, and Alec Peirce had five catches for 113 yards and a touchdown to help the Bearcats (9-0, 5-0 American) extend the nation’s second-longest home winning streak to 25 games. Shamari Brooks ran for 132 yards for Tulsa (3-6, 2-3), and Anthony Watkins added 105. When Tulsa was stopped short on fourth down at the 4, it appeared the Bearcats would just run out the clock. But Ridder fumbled on a sneak, giving Tulsa life. Anderson gave it back on the fourth-and-goal play from the 1.