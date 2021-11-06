QB Daniels returns as No. 1 Georgia dominates Missouri, 43-6

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Stetson Bennett passed for 255 yards and two touchdowns before giving way to former starter JT Daniels, leading No. 1 Georgia to a 43-6 win over Missouri. The game opened new questions for Georgia at quarterback while affirming the Bulldogs’ season-long defensive dominance. It was Georgia’s seventh game of the season allowing no more than 10 points. Missouri’s Tyler Badie, the SEC’s leading rusher, was held to 41 yards rushing. Georgia remained undefeated at 9-0 overall and 7-0 in the Southeastern Conference. The Bulldogs were impressive in scoring 40 unanswered points after Missouri’s early 3-0 lead.