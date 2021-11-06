Russia beats Switzerland 2-0 to win Billie Jean King Cup

By KAREL JANICEK

Associated Press

PRAGUE (AP) — Russia has won both singles matches to defeat Switzerland 2-0 in the final of the Billie Jean King Cup to claim the trophy for the fifth time. Liudmila Samsonova rallied to capture the decisive point with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Tokyo Olympics singles champion Belinda Bencic. Daria Kasatkina gave Russia a 1-0 lead with a 6-2, 6-4 victory against Jil Teichmann. The competition was formerly known as the Fed Cup.