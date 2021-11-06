South Carolina routs Florida 40-17, Gators lose 3rd straight

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Jason Brown threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns in his FBS starting debut and South Carolina’s defense shut down Florida’s potent attack to hand the Gators their first three-game losing three since 2017 in a 40-17 rout Saturday night. Kevin Harris and ZaQuandre White each rushed for over 100 yards and receiver Josh Vann had seven catches for 111 yards and a touchdown for South Carolina. Gamecocks kicker Parker White had a career-best four field goals. South Carolina became the first team this season to outgain Florida 459 yards to 340. The Gators were held to 82 yards rushing.