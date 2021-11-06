South Carolina State edges Howard for 4th straight win

ORANGESBURG, S.C. (AP) — Kendrel Flowers scored a touchdown, Gavyn Zimmerman kicked two field goals and South Carolina State held off Howard 15-12 for the Bulldogs’ fourth consecutive victory. Flowers’ 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter staked the Bulldogs to the early lead, the Bulldogs recovered a second-quarter fumble in the end zone for a safety and Zimmerman added his two field goals, both after SCSU was stopped on third down in the red zone. The Bulldogs led 15-10 after Zimmerman’s second field goal, then later SCSU punter Dyson Roberts was tackled in the end zone for a Howard safety. Neither team threatened to score in the fourth quarter.