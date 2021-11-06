Texas State pulls out 27-19 win over Louisiana Monroe

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Jahmyl Jeter scored an uncontested touchdown with 1:43 to play to secure a 27-19 win for Texas State over Louisiana-Monroe. The Bobcats were sitting on a 20-19 lead courtesy of a missed extra point and tried to ice the game on fourth-and-1 from the ULM 4. After making the stop the Warhawks got to the 40 before turning it over on downs. After allowing a first down, UNL let Jeter go 26 yards for the score with 1:43 to play. The Warhawks picked up one first down before turning it over downs for the third-straight possession.