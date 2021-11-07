Alker caps dream stretch by winning on PGA Tour Champions

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Steven Alker wasn’t even part of the PGA Tour Champions three months ago. Now he’s a winner and heading to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Alker outlasted Jim Furyk to win the TimberTech Championship by two shots and qualify for the season-ending tournament next week in Phoenix. Alker birdied the final hole for a 68. He had to qualify for his debut 12 weeks ago. He kept finishing in the top 10 to keep playing, and he cashed in on Sunday. Alker made $305,000. He now has nearly $900,000. That’s more than he made his entire PGA Tour career.