Arkansas bowl eligible, one of 49 teams with at least 6 wins

By The Associated Press

Sam Pittman and Arkansas became bowl eligible the old-fashioned way — by earning their sixth win of the season. The Razorbacks went 3-7 last season but were still set to play in the Texas Bowl during a postseason significantly impacted by the pandemic. That game ended up being canceled because of positive COVID-19 tests within TCU’s program. That was Pittman’s first year at the helm at Arkansas. His second began with four straight wins, including victories over Texas and Texas A&M, but a three-game losing streak meant bowl eligibility wasn’t guaranteed, given how tough the team’s SEC schedule is. The Razorbacks wrapped up win No. 6 by beating Mississippi State 31-28 on Saturday. There are now 49 teams that are bowl eligible.