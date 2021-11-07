Atlético concedes twice in injury time; Sociedad top

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — A late push has moved Real Sociedad back into the Spanish league lead. A late collapse kept Atlético Madrid from getting closer to the top. Atlético conceded twice in stoppage time in a 3-3 draw at Valencia on Sunday. Sociedad scored twice in the final 20 minutes in a 2-0 win at Osasuna. The win gave Sociedad a one-point lead over Real Madrid. The draw kept Atlético in fourth place. Diego Simeone’s team is five points behind Sociedad with a game in hand. Sevilla can join Madrid later Sunday with a win at Real Betis in the Seville derby.