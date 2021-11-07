Darnold’s long-, short-term future with Panthers in doubt

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers traded away three draft picks for Sam Darnold with the idea they could resurrect his career and he could develop into the franchise’s long-term answer at quarterback. Now it will be a surprise if Darnold can keep his starting job through the remainder of the season. Darnold’s struggles continued Sunday as the fourth-year quarterback turned in another turnover-plagued outing, throwing three interceptions including a pick-six in a 24-6 loss to the New England Patriots. Darnold has now thrown 10 interceptions in Carolina’s last six games, five of which have been losses. It’s unclear if he will start next week at Arizona.