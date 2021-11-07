Hug, De Rozario win NYC Marathon wheelchair races

By JAKE SEINER

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Madison de Rozario of Australia has won the New York City Marathon women’s wheelchair race, holding off past champions Tatyana McFadden and Manuela Schär for her first Big Apple victory. The 27-year-old took gold over Schär at this year’s Tokyo Paralympic Marathon by just one second, but she blew away the field in New York, winning by nearly three minutes at 1 hour, 51 minutes and 1 second. McFadden was second and Schär was third. Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the men’s wheelchair race for the fourth time, pulling away for his first title since 2017.