Jepchirchir follows Tokyo gold with NYC Marathon win

By JAKE SEINER

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya pulled from the pack at the entrance to Central Park and won the New York City Marathon, becoming the first woman to win a marathon major in the fall after winning an Olympic gold medal. Jepchirchir broke away from countrymate Viola Cheptoo and Ethiopia’s Ababel Yeshaneh in the final mile of the race after the trio ran side by side from the Bronx back down through Manhattan. Jepchirchir, 28, took gold at the Tokyo Olympic marathon in August and came back on a short recovery to win a race once dominated by her hero Mary Keitany, a four-time winner in New York who recently retired from the sport.