Korir, Cockram prevail in Los Angeles Marathon

LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Korir of Kenya made a break with 7 miles remaining to win the 36th Los Angeles Marathon. Natasha Cockram of Wales won the women’s race with a similar strategy. The 24-year-old Korir, who was second here two years ago, finished in 2 hours, 12 minutes, 48 seconds, which was nearly six minutes better than countryman Edwin Kimutai at 2:18:01. Eritrea’s Amanuel Mesel Tikue finished third in 2:18:17. Cockram won after placing 13th in the London Marathon on Oct. 3. She ran the 26.2-mile Stadium to Stars course in 2:33:17.