Late Leverkusen goal denies Hertha Berlin in Bundesliga

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Robert Andrich has scored in the final minute to earn Bayer Leverkusen a 1-1 draw at Hertha Berlin, denying the home team what looked like its fifth Bundesliga win of the season. Leverkusen’s winless streak in the league stretched to four games since the 5-1 loss at home to Bayern Munich on Oct. 17. But Gerardo Seoane’s side is hard-hit by injuries. Florian Wirtz was the latest to drop out. Seoane brought on two 16-year-olds against Hertha. Spanish forward Iker Bravo became the second-youngest player to appear in the Bundesliga. He then became the third-youngest when Danish midfielder Zidan Sertdemir came on.