Marseille drops points in 0-0 home draw with 10-man Metz

PARIS (AP) — Marseille dropped vital points in the French league after it failed to break down 10-man Metz in the second half and drew 0-0 at home. Marseille had an extra player after Metz central defender Jemerson was sent off in the 56th. Brazilian midfielder Gerson scored two minutes later for Marseille, but his close-range effort was ruled out after a video review picked up a foul on defender Dylan Bronn. The draw leaves it in fourth place and means Nice needed only a draw at home to midtable Montpellier in a later game to overtake Lens to second place on goal difference.