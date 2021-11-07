Miami tops 1st-place New England 1-0 on Matuidi goal

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Blaise Matuidi scored in the 58th minute and Inter Miami surprised the first-place New England Revolution 1-0 in the regular-season finale Sunday. John McCarthy made three saves for his second shutout in 13 games for Miami (12-17-5), which finished in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. The Revolution (22-5-7) set a record of 73 points in winning the Supporters Shield, and lost only its second game at home. New England has a first-round bye in the playoffs.