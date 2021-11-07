NYCFC ties Union 1-1, secures No. 4 seed in playoffs

NEW YORK (AP) — Valentín “Taty” Castellanos scored his 19th goal of the season to give short-handed New York City FC a 1-1 tie with the Philadelphia Union on Sunday. NYCFC also clinched a home game against No. 5 seed Atlanta United in the first round of the MLS playoffs, and Castellanos won the Golden Boot. Fourth-seeded New York City played a man down after 24-year-old Gedion Zelalem was shown a red card in the 21st minute. Kacper Przybylko scored for Philadelphia in the 26th minute. The second-seeded Union play No. 7 seed New York Red Bulls in the first round.