Perfect Pakistan faces Australia in semifinals; NZ v England

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pakistan remained the only unbeaten team at the cricket T20 World Cup and stormed into the semifinals with an emphatic 72-run win over Scotland in their last Group 2 game. The 2009 champion won all five of its group games. Pakistan faces Australia in the semifinals while England meets New Zealand. Shoaib Malik smashed 54 not out off just 18 balls for Pakistan’s fastest fifty in a Twenty20 game. Captain Babar Azam (66) notched his fourth half century in the tournament to lead their side to a strong 189-4 after Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat. Scotland could only reach 117-6.