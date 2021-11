KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Damir Kreilach scored in stoppage time to put Real Salt Lake over Sporting Kansas City 1-0 and clinch a playoff berth on Sunday. Real Salt Lake is the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference and will play second-seeded Seattle in the first round. Sporting KC, which went into the day with a chance to clinch the No. 1 seed, fell to No. 3 and plays sixth-seeded Vancouver. David Ochoa had four saves for RSL.