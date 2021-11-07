Saints’ sloppiness costly in narrow loss to Falcons

By GUERRY SMITH

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — There were only so many mistakes the sloppy Saints could overcome. And a new starting quarterback on the heels of Jameis Winston’s season-ending knee injury was the least of their problems. New Orleans’ offense had drives stall because of penalties, dropped passes and and a very costly turnover that led to an Atlanta Falcons touchdown. The defense gave up several big passing plays and third down conversions. Saints left tackle Terron Armstead says “self-inflicted wounds” cost the Saints in a 27-25 loss that ended their three-game winning streak.