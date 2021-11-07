Washington fires offensive coordinator John Donovan

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington has fired offensive coordinator John Donovan, concluding two seasons of underwhelming performance from the Huskies’ offense. Donovan’s firing came a day after the Huskies managed only seven first downs in a 26-16 loss to No. 5 Oregon. Washington had 166 total yards in the loss to the Ducks, which was the capper to a long run of issues with Donovan’s system. The 166 total yards were the fewest by Washington since a 2010 loss to Stanford. Washington said wide receivers coach Junior Adams will assume play-calling duties for the remainder of the season, while offensive quality control analyst Payton McCollum will be promoted to quarterbacks coach.