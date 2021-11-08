Bears RB Montgomery back in the lineup against the Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery is back in the lineup for their game against Pittsburgh. Montgomery hasn’t played since suffering a knee injury in a victory over Detroit on Oct. 3. Montgomery was Chicago’s leading rusher at the time he went down. The third-year pro has run for 309 yards and three touchdowns in four games this season. The Bears will also be without outside linebacker Khalil Mack, who will miss a second straight game with a foot injury. The Steelers will be without tight end Eric Ebron, who is dealing with a hamstring issue.