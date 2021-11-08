Cardinals bring back LHP McFarland on $2.5M, 1-year deal

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Left-handed reliever T.J. McFarland became the first of this year’s major league free agents to reach an agreement, getting a $2.5 million, one-year contract to stay with the St. Louis Cardinals. McFarland stabilized the Cardinals bullpen down the stretch after signing as a free agent July 1 for a deal that paid $1 million while in the major leagues and $200,000 while in the minors. The 32-year-old was 4-1 with a 2.56 ERA in 38 games and 38 2/3 innings. The nine-year major league veteran began 2021 at Triple-A with Washington but was granted his release June 29.