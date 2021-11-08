Florida QB Richardson hurts knee dancing in hotel, sits out

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, recovering from a concussion, injured a knee dancing in the team hotel the night before losing at South Carolina. Coach Dan Mullen says Richardson was “gimping around” the football facility Monday. The Gators host Samford on Saturday. Richardson had been cleared to play Saturday against the Gamecocks. But he tweaked a knee busting a move and landed on the bench at South Carolina. Mullen says Richardson’s “MRI came back clean” and adds that “he’s fine.”