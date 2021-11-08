Frost agrees to salary cut in ’22; four assistants fired

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

Nebraska is bringing back coach Scott Frost in 2022 under a restructured contract that cuts his salary from $5 million to $4 million. The Cornhuskers are 15-27 in four years under Frost and his future has been the subject of speculation. The Huskers are 3-7 this season and last in the Big Ten West. Frost announced he has fired offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, offensive line coach Greg Austin, running backs coach Ryan Held and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco.