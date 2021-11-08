India bows out of T20 World Cup beating Namibia by 9 wickets

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — India has farewelled coach Ravi Shastri with a win after ending its Twenty20 World Cup campaign beating Namibia by nine wickets in Dubai. India was out of semifinals contention and made sure there was no slip-up with a complete performance. It limited Namibia to 132-8 and overhauled that with 136-1 in 15.1 overs. Spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin starred six wickets in the first half of the last Super 12 match. Then Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul smashed half-centuries in the second half. Sharma made 56 and Rahul an unbeaten 54 off 36 balls.