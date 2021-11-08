India wins toss, fields in dead T20 rubber against Namibia

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Virat Kohli has won his last Twenty20 toss as India captain and elected to field in its dead rubber against Namibia in the World Cup in Dubai. Kohli announced he would step down before the tournament. India lost its opening Group 2 games to eventual semifinalists Pakistan and New Zealand before winning against Scotland and Afghanistan. India made one change from the team which won against Scotland, bringing in spinner Rahul Chahar in place of Varun Chakravarthy. Namibia brought in allrounder Jan Frylinck in place of Karl Birkenstock for its last game in the tournament.